Myanmar woman detained in probe into death of half-brother of N.Korea leader — Bernama

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian authorities have detained a woman from Myanmar in connection with the investigation into the death of Kim Jong Nam, the half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, Malaysian state news agency Bernama reported on Wednesday.

The woman was detained in the low-cost terminal of the Kuala Lumpur International Airport, Bernama reported, citing a deputy inspector general of police.

No other details were immediately available.

Malaysian police were not immediately available for comment.

South Korea’s spy agency suspects two female North Korean agents assassinated the estranged half-brother of the North Korean leader on Tuesday, South Korean lawmakers in Seoul said earlier.