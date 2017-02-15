Kremlin denies allegations it violated US missile treaty

  • Search form

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. (Reuters)

MOSCOW: Russia is committed to honoring its international obligations, including in relation to missiles, the Kremlin said on Wednesday, responding to reports it had violated a treaty with the United States by deploying a new ground-based missile.
“Russia has been and remains committed to its international commitments, including to the treaty in question,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in a daily telephone briefing.
“Nobody has formally accused Russia of violating the treaty,” he said.
On Tuesday, media reported, citing US officials, that Russia had deployed a ground-launched cruise missile despite US complaints that this violated an arms control treaty banning ground-based US and Russian intermediate-range missiles.

