  • Search form

Search form

Welcome to Arab News

You are here

  • Home
  • France’s Le Pen to visit Lebanon

Middle-East

France’s Le Pen to visit Lebanon

AFP |

Marine Le Pen. (Reuters)

BEIRUT: French presidential candidate Marine Le Pen will visit Lebanon next week for talks with leaders of Paris’s former mandate territory, a Lebanese government source said Wednesday.
“Madame Le Pen will be in Beirut on the 19th and 20th, and will meet (President Michel) Aoun and (Prime Minister Saad) Hariri on Monday,” the source told AFP, speaking on condition of anonymity.
The latest polls for April’s presidential vote show Le Pen, who heads the far-right National Front (FN) party, leading with 27 percent in the first round, but she is not expected to triumph in a run off.
At her campaign launch earlier this month, Le Pen vowed to put France first and to fight “terrorism,” and she has called for dialogue with Syrian President Bashar Assad.
Aoun, who was elected in October, had allied himself with powerful Shiite movement Hezbollah, which is fighting on behalf Assad’s government in Syria.
Hariri on the other hand is fiercely opposed to the Assad regime, which he accuses of having assassinated his father, former Prime Minister Rafiq, in 2005.
Le Pen in a magazine interview last month said Syrians were “waiting for... Assad to win this war against Islamist fundamentalists.”
Rival presidential hopeful and former Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron visited Beirut on Jan. 24, where he met both Aoun and Hariri.
While he did not call for an alliance with Assad, 39-year-old centrist Macron advocated for a “balanced policy” toward the regime and the myriad fighters fighting it.
Right-wing candidate Francois Fillon, dogged by revelations his wife Penelope was paid for years for a suspected fake job as a parliamentary aide, canceled a visit early this month to Lebanon and Iraq.
Paris had mandate power over Lebanon and neighboring Syria during the first half of last century.

Comments

MORE FROM Middle-East

Trump wants Israel to hold back on settlements ‘for a little bit’

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump broke with his last three predecessors Wednesday by...

6 million Palestinians living under apartheid rule, PLO tells Arab News

JEDDAH: Palestinians have expressed shock and anger over an apparent shift in US policy, after a...

Trump wants Israel to hold back on settlements ‘for a little bit’
6 million Palestinians living under apartheid rule, PLO tells Arab News
France’s Le Pen to visit Lebanon
Libya rivals agree to explore ways to end rift, says Egypt
Syria opposition delegates head to Astana talks
Khamenei flays Iran president on economy ahead of vote
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR

STAY CONNECTED TheArabNews @Arab_News