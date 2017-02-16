Crown prince stresses importance of complying with traffic regulations

RIYADH: Crown Prince Mohammed bin Naif said on Wednesday that increased efforts are being exerted to achieve traffic safety in the Kingdom.

Prince Naif, who is also the minister of interior, said that all practical and intellectual means must be employed to achieve safety for people and property.

His comments were made in regards to reports about successes achieved in following the development program and initiatives associated with the strategic plan of the General Directorate of Traffic.

The crown prince also reviewed the latest statistics and field surveys regarding the monitoring and control exerted by the General Department of Traffic, as well as reports about introducing driving education in schools, inspection sites and vehicle-renting sites.