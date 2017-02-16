Pakistani women’s contribution to country’s development highlighted

RIYADH: Pakistani women have rendered countless services toward the development of their country and they are no less than men in any manner, said Pakistan’s ambassador Manzoor Ul Haq.

Speaking at the Ladies Chapter of Pakistani Writers Club (PWC) last week, Haq said: “We take pride in our women engineers, doctors, teachers, scientists, writers and artists.”

He said the Ladies Chapter of PWC is a great union of talented women and that their programs are always a delight to watch.

He acknowledged the contribution of prominent women writers in the Kingdom such as Qudsia Nadeem Lali, Tasneem Amjad and Ambreen Faiz. He said they have been doing a great job in projecting a good image of Pakistan.

The event was held to celebrate the contribution of women to the beauty and color in life.

This family event was attended by a large number of guests from Riyadh and neighboring areas.

The ambassador and his wife Nighat Manzoor were the chief guests. Sayyara Abdul Sattar and Irum Amir were the guests of honor.

Nighat Manzoor highlighted the efforts of the club’s women. She said the importance of women in the development of any society should not be ignored.

The event was compered by Madiha Malik, Asma Tariq, Shumaila Malik, Madiha Noman and Almas Mumtaz.