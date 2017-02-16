  • Search form

Saudi Arabia

Japan eager to see Saudi karate players shine

ARAB NEWS |

A plaque being presented during the visit of the Saudi sports delegation to the residence of Japan’s Ambassador Norihiro Okuda in Riyadh. (AN photo)

RIYADH: Japanese Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Norihiro Okuda received representatives of General Authority for Sports and Saudi Sports Federations to his residence and highlighted bilateral cooperation in sports fields under the Joint Saudi-Japanese Group for Vision 2030.
From Saudi side, Mansour Al-Mansour, deputy president of General Authority for Sports and Prince Khalid bin Bandar, executive director of international relations, attended on behalf of the President, Prince Abdullah bin Musaid Al-Saud.
Also present were Ibrahim bin Mohammed Al-Gannas, president of Saudi Arabian Karate Federation.
It coincided with the visit of four Japanese karate champions to Saudi Arabia for training top coaches and selected players, organized by Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Saudi Karate Federation.
They started the training Jan. 10 and are now giving lectures and coaching in Riyadh and Jeddah.
This project is on the course of the MoU signed between Saudi Arabia and Japan in May last year during the visit of Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
The ambassador said: “Japan is determined to fully cooperate with Saudi Arabia in all sports fields and we believe that sports have the power to build a strong and healthy society.”
As Japan will hold the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics in 2020, it expects accomplishment of Saudi karate players.

