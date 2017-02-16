Saudi forces dismantle 4 terror cells, arrest 18

JEDDAH: Saudi security forces have dismantled four terrorist cells and arrested 18 suspected militants in Jeddah, Makkah, Madinah, Riyadh and Qassim.

Maj. Gen. Mansour Al-Turki, spokesman for the Saudi Interior Ministry, said the operation was part of efforts to thwart terrorist plans that seek to undermine the security and stability of the Kingdom.

Suspected militants arrested had been active in many roles, such as providing shelter for alleged terrorists, including Tayea Salem bin Yaslam Al-Sayari, who was killed on Jan. 7 following a shootout with Saudi security forces in a district north of the capital Riyadh.

Other cell members were connected to two suicide bombers identified as Nadi Marzouk Anzi and Khalid Ghazi Al-Serwani, who last month blew themselves up in Al-Harazat in Jeddah.

Some arrested cell members are also accused of monitoring targets and passing information to organizations abroad, promoting Daesh on the Internet and recruiting people for the organization.

Other alleged offenses include incitement to participate in fighting in conflict zones and providing financial support for terrorist activities. Some alleged terrorists stand accused of having experience in making explosive belts, improvised explosive devices and providing them to the suicide bombers.

The 18 arrested include two Yemenis, a Sudanese and 15 Saudis.

The security operation also resulted in the seizure of automatic weapons, dangerous knives and more than SR2 million.