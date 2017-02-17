Saudi-Mauritanian joint committee begins meetings

RIYADH: The Saudi-Mauritanian joint committee on Thursday began its work in Nouakchott, the capital of the African nation.

The working group of experts from the Saudi and Mauritanian sides started intensive meetings to discuss the issues on the agenda at the ministerial committee meetings.

The two sides agreed to increase the volume of trade between the two countries and exchange experiences in consumer protection, with an emphasis on the achievement of mutual standards and specifications, and to verify that there are no cases of fraud or exchange of counterfeit products.

In the area of customs and financial cooperation, the two sides agreed on the wording of a bill that ensures the avoidance of double taxation between Saudi Arabia and Mauritania.

On industrial energy and minerals, the two sides discussed an agreement for cooperation in the field of electricity and renewable energy, as well as to exchange experiences and discuss training opportunities in the field of exploiting iron ore and other raw materials.

At the end of the meetings, the committee decided to raise the discussions of the panel to the joint ministerial committee for signature on Friday.