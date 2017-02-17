Renowned Spanish circus to perform in Saudi Arabia for the first time

JEDDAH: For the first time in Saudi Arabia, residents will enjoy acrobatic and entertainment acts performed by internationally artists and performers from Spain.

The event is organized by the Luxury Events under the title “Kibai Des Sens.”

Kibai, meaning “light of hope” is the imaginary city where all action during the show will take place in a form of “magical night” when the atmosphere is filled with lights while transforming a gray city that is inhabited by anonymous characters into magical beings that shine fleetingly.

The show will feature a host of acrobatic performances and entertainment acts, such as high- trapeze, stunts, jugglers, a comedy and musical show, among others.

“We are proud to present a fabulous stage performance by one of the most popular and entertaining traveling fair from Spain for the very first time,” said Amro Ahmed, Business Development manager of Luxury Events.

“We are always keen to organize and host family-themed activities as well as recreational and entertainment events that cater to visitors of all ages. Kibai Des Sens is a perfect example. We are delighted to see such a large number of visitors to the show and enjoy the extravaganza thrilling acts.”

The fair is taking up a residency at three places with two performances held at 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. in Riyadh through Sunday, Jeddah Feb. 23-26 and in Alkhobar March 2-4.