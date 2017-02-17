  • Search form

Middle-East

UN backs away from mention of transition in Syria talks

Reuters |

UN Special Envoy to Syria Staffan de Mistura talks to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow, Russia. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)

GENEVA The UN Syria envoy’s office declined to confirm on Friday that political transition will be discussed at peace talks in Geneva next week, potentially taking the issue of President Bashar Assad’s future off the agenda.
“The negotiations will be entirely guided by (UN) Security Council Resolution 2254, which talks specifically about governance, a new constitution and elections in Syria,” Yara Sharif, a spokeswoman for UN envoy Staffan de Mistura, said in a statement.

