UN backs away from mention of transition in Syria talks

GENEVA The UN Syria envoy’s office declined to confirm on Friday that political transition will be discussed at peace talks in Geneva next week, potentially taking the issue of President Bashar Assad’s future off the agenda.

“The negotiations will be entirely guided by (UN) Security Council Resolution 2254, which talks specifically about governance, a new constitution and elections in Syria,” Yara Sharif, a spokeswoman for UN envoy Staffan de Mistura, said in a statement.