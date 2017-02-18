Riyadh governor to inaugurate 10th STTIM next month

RIYADH: Prince Faisal bin Bandar, governor of Riyadh and chairman of Tourist Development Council in the region, will patronize the 10th edition of the Saudi Travel and Tourism Investment Market (STTIM-2017).

He will open the five-day forum at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center (RICEC) on March 26. Prince Sultan bin Salman, president, Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage (SCTH), will attend.

The commission is the main organizer of the STTIM, which is considered the most important event devoted to travel and tourism sector in the Kingdom, said Majed Al Sheddi, director general of Media Relations, SCTH on Tuesday.

The annual forum will also hold the “Tourism Excellence Awards” ceremony for the fifth time consecutive year, a national reference for the distinction in the Saudi tourism industry.

Visitors will also see more than 40 workshops at the RICEC.

The forum and exhibition have emerged as a major annual event in the country’s national tourism calendar, attracting leading Saudi and international companies with more than 250 Saudi tourist products and attractions for the event.

The forum is organized with participation of tourism development boards in the regions, government agencies, hotels and local and international tourism companies. It aims to support Saudi tourism business owners and key partners, stimulate tourism investment.

The forum will have the participation of General Investment Authority, General Authority for Civil Aviation, High Authority for the Development of Riyadh, Saudi Arabian Airlines, Sky Prime Air, Al Hokair Group, Door and STC.

International companies specialized in hotel operation are also expected to present their offers and products in STTIM-2017.

STTIM is viewed as one of the most important annual event devoted to travel and tourism in the Gulf region.