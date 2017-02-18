Saudis salute security forces for dismantling terror cells

RIYADH: A cross-section of Saudi society on Friday commended the security forces for their work to combat terror in order to ensure peace and security in the country.

The security forces dismantled four terrorist cells and arrested 18 suspected militants in Jeddah, Makkah, Madinah, Riyadh and Qassim, it emerged on Thursday.

Maj. Gen. Mansour Al-Turki, spokesman of the Interior Ministry, said the operation was part of efforts to thwart terrorist plans that seek to undermine the security and stability of the Kingdom.

Describing it as a commendable job by the security forces, Majed Abdullah Al-Hedayan, a senior legal consultant in Riyadh, told Arab News: “We sincerely appreciate the extraordinary efforts by our security forces, who are working tirelessly to ensure peace in the country and the region by dismantling terror cells and thwarting their nefarious terror plans.”

Abdullah Inayat, co-founder and media relations director at W7 Communications, said: “We are proud of our security forces working tirelessly to ensure peace in the society.

“We salute the security forces for dismantling terror cells, for weakening their resources for criminal plans to destabilize the peaceful atmosphere, security and stability in the Kingdom,” he added.

Praising the security forces after the recent operation, Talal Al-Otaibi, a media consultant in Riyadh, pointed out that suspected militants arrested by the forces were said to be active in many roles including providing shelter to alleged terrorists.

Aside from the recent arrests, security forces also recently foiled major terror attempts by storming two hideouts in Jeddah.

The Cabinet, chaired by King Salman, has commended the security agencies for thwarting terror attempts and successfully carrying out their mission to destroy terror hideouts and cells.