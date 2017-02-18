Prince Faisal bin Bandar opens youth camps at Thumamah park

RIYADH: Riyadh Gov. Prince Faisal bin Bandar, also the president of the High Commission for the Development of Riyadh (HCDR), inaugurated 130 youth camps in Thumamah National Park.

The youth camps are equipped with various facilities such as parking lots, signage, lighting, kitchens and bathrooms.

Prince Faisal earlier chaired a meeting of the supervisory committee on taking advantage of farmland in Thumamah.

The meeting was also attended by Prince Sultan bin Salman, president and chairman of the board of the Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage (SCTH).

In a statement issued by the Riyadh Development Authority (RDA), Prince Faisal said the opening of the youth camps was in accordance to the attention given by the Kingdom to its youth.

The Riyadh governor also noted the remarkable development that Thumamah had undergone since his last visit to the park.