  • Search form

Search form

Welcome to Arab News

You are here

  • Home
  • Iran defeats US at freestyle wrestling world cup

Sports

Iran defeats US at freestyle wrestling world cup

Associated Press |

United States’ wrestler Jordan Ernest Burroughs, red, competes against Iranian wrestler Peyman Yarahmadi during the men’s 74-kg freestyle wrestling competition at the 2017 world cup final match in Kermanshah. (AP)

TEHRAN: Iran’s wrestling team Friday defeated the United States wrestling team to secure the gold medal at the Freestyle World Cup.
During the final matches, Iranian wrestlers sealed a 5-3 victory against their American guests in the western Iranian city of Kermanshah. State TV broadcast the matches live.
The Iranians won at the 57, 61, 65, 70 and 125 kilogram divisions, while the American wrestlers won 74, 86 and 97 kilogram divisions.
The US wrestling team reached the final matches after defeating Russia, Georgia and Azerbaijan in group A of the competition. Iran defeated Turkey, India and Mongolia in group B over two days to reach the final.
Following their win, hundreds of Kermanshah residents poured into the streets, with drivers honking their cars horns, to celebrate the victory, Iranian media reported.
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani also issued a statement to offer his congratulations, the official IRNA news agency reported.
During the competitions, Iranian spectators warmly welcomed the American wrestlers, and many took selfies with them.
Earlier in February, Iran reversed its position and allowed US wrestlers to participate in the competition following an earlier US travel ban, now frozen, by President Donald Trump on nationals from seven Muslim-majority countries, including Iran.
American and Iranian wrestlers have frequently hosted each other in similar competitions. 

Comments

MORE FROM Sports

Iran defeats US at freestyle wrestling world cup

TEHRAN: Iran’s wrestling team Friday defeated the United States wrestling team to secure the...

Referee Mark Clattenburg quitting England for Saudi Arabia

LONDON: Mark Clattenburg, who refereed the top games in world soccer in 2016, suddenly quit the...

Old boy Dybala stars as Juventus goes 10 points clear
Iran defeats US at freestyle wrestling world cup
Referee Mark Clattenburg quitting England for Saudi Arabia
Andersen stuns favorites to take Oman stage
Kerber's belated Qatar Open start ends in defeat
Real Madrid rallies to beat Napoli 3-1
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR

STAY CONNECTED TheArabNews @Arab_News