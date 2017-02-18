Russia calls for ‘post-West’ world order: Lavrov

MUNICH, GERMANY: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov called Saturday for an end to a world order dominated by the West and said Moscow wants to establish a “pragmatic” relationship with the United States.

“I hope that (the world) will choose a democratic world order — a post-West one — in which each country is defined by its sovereignty,” he said.

Lavrov also said Moscow wanted build relations with Washington which are “pragmatic with mutual respect and acknowledgement of our responsibility for global stability.”