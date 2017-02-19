GCC chief hails Saudi security forces for dismantling terror cells

RIYADH: Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Secretary-General Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al-Zayani commended the Saudi security forces for dismantling four terrorist cells.

“The vigilance of the security forces, which enjoy high efficiency and a distinct ability to pursue terrorist cells and monitor their plans... thwarted several terrorist operations (in the past),” Al-Zayani said.

These terrorist operations aimed to terrorize innocent people, as also to destabilize the Kingdom, he added.

The GCC chief praised Prince Mohammed bin Naif, crown prince, deputy prime minister and interior minister for his efforts to maintain security in the Kingdom.

Al-Zayani stressed “the solidarity of the GCC countries with Saudi Arabia, and their backing of it in all security measures taken to preserve the security and safety of its citizens and residents on its territories.”

The president of the Commission of the Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice (Haia) Sheikh Abdul Rahman bin Abdullah Al-Sanad, also praised the security forces that dismantled the terrorist cells that comprised 18 people from several nationalities.

Sheikh Abdul Rahman also extolled the achievements of Prince Mohammed in the fight against terrorism.

The Haia president called on everyone to cooperate with the security forces and stand against all those who seek to undermine the cohesion and stability of the homeland.