Gulf states take part in major naval drill in Pakistan

RIYADH: Member states of the six-nation Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) took part in a major multi-national naval exercise Aman 17 in Pakistan. The exercise sought to address challenges from the regional conflicts, political interests and terrorism.

The US, Russia, and China were also major partners of the naval drill that concluded in Pakistani waters last week.

“This multinational naval exercise was hosted by Pakistan Navy,” said Group Capt. Arshad Mukhtar Khan, naval and air attaché at Pakistan Embassy, here on Saturday.

He said that “37 countries including the Gulf nations participated in the naval exercise.” An international maritime conference, held in tandem with Aman 17, focused on maritime security and environment, Khan added.

Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif extended a warm welcome to all participants, he noted. A media statement distributed by the Pakistan Embassy said that “maritime security challenges need to be focused collectively by the international community as no country can counter these challenges single handedly.”

Commander Pakistan Fleet Vice Adm. Arifullah Hussaini said in the statement that “the new security challenges have also changed the maritime environment … today, threats such as piracy, human smuggling and drug trafficking have made the security of Indian Ocean more complex. Therefore, to meet these growing challenges, we need cooperation and mutual trust at regional and international level.”

Hussaini said, “Pakistan, due to its geographical location — being situated at the crossroad of three important regions of Middle East, Central Asia and South Asia and for its vicinity to the global energy highway, Gulf of Oman and Strait of Hormuz — is considered an important country.”

Hussaini said in the statement that the primary objective of the exercise is to have a platform, which can “promote mutual understanding and interests.” In addition, the exercise is intended to devise procedures and techniques against conventional and non-conventional threats, he added.

Previously, four exercises of Aman series have been organized in which ships, forces and observers from leading navies participated.

The current exercise was the fifth of the series in which 37 countries participated. With Pakistan the host country, other participating countries were Australia, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Brazil, China, Denmark, Egypt, France, Indonesia, Iran, Italy, Japan, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Malaysia, Maldives, Morocco, Myanmar, Nigeria, North Sudan, Oman, Philippines, Poland, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Tanzania, Turkey, Turkmenistan, UAE, UK and the US. Out of 15 ships, China, US and Russia participated with three ships each, while one each from Turkey, Britain, Indonesia, Sri Lanka and Australia.

The statement further said that the presence of the navies is a manifestation of firm resolve of international community toward peace and stability in the Indian Ocean.

The conduct of the Aman 17 will further strengthen relations of Pakistan Navy with regional players as well as major countries of the world to ensure peace and security on the sea.