Cooling trend in Riyadh continues; Jeddah slightly warmer

RIYADH: Cold weather conditions were prevailing late Saturday in various parts of the Kingdom, although some regions were experiencing alternating spells of warm and cold atmospheric conditions.

The Presidency of Meteorology and Environment (PME) forecast cloudy and cool days in the Saudi capital on Sunday and Monday with the weather expected hit 13 C. Overall, temperatures will reach a very mild 22 C Sunday with an upward tick to 25 C Monday to Wednesday.

It will be warmer in Jeddah on Sunday with temperature reaching 29 C, but cooling to 26 C on Monday.

In the central region residents experienced a clear and sunny day punctuated with periodic clouds on Saturday, according to the PME.

“It’s cold right now but not as cold as before when the weather dropped to almost 0 Celsius,” said Dionisio Tabuco, an engineer who works for a pharmaceutical company in Buraidah, Qassim.

In Riyadh, the day was clear and sunny with periodic clouds, with temperatures dropping in the early evening to 10 C.

In the Eastern Province, residents saw temperatures drop below 10 C, saying that they have to wear warm clothes.

“Right now I’m shivering because of the cold weather even if I am already wearing a thick sweater,” said Dr. Resurrection Ramos, a physician in Dammam.

In Najran, residents are also experiencing cold atmospheric conditions with the weather hitting 10 C at sunrise Sunday morning.