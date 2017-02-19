Indonesian Consulate to launch language course

JEDDAH: The Indonesian Consulate in Jeddah is aiming to launch a free Indonesian-language course for Saudis and non-native speakers.

Consul General M. Hery Saripudin said he hopes the initiative will enhance travel and tourism ties between the two countries.

He added that learning the Indonesian language will help remove the language barrier, as language is the main pillar of a strong relationship.

The course will also raise awareness among Saudis of Indonesian culture and customs.

He said that the course aims to upgrade the level of services provided by the Saudi government for Indonesian pilgrims who come in their thousands for Haj and Umrah.