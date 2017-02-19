Bakeries in 39 cities booked for fraudulence

RIYADH: Saudi authorities have booked 123 violations in bakeries in 39 cities, in which underweight loaves of bread were baked for sale. The raids were carried out by the inspection teams from the Ministry of Commerce and Investment (MCI) to check the quality and quantity of bakery products in the Kingdom.

An official from the MCI said that the ministry’s team conducted random checks on 668 bakeries in all parts of the Kingdom. He said that the inspection campaign, which started on Saturday, checked whether the bread weighed the specified minimum of 550 grams.

Those found baking underweight bread have been summoned for a formal inquiry and have been urged to manufacture the bread according to government specifications.

Non-compliance can attract fines of up to SR3,000 ($800), with bakeries subject to closure in case of repeated violations.

The MCI has called on all consumers to report any violation or complaint through the call center (1900), or through an online violation report.