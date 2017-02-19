  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 48 min 34 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Bakeries in 39 cities booked for fraudulence

Saudi Arabia

Bakeries in 39 cities booked for fraudulence

MOHAMMED RASOOLDEEN |

RIYADH: Saudi authorities have booked 123 violations in bakeries in 39 cities, in which underweight loaves of bread were baked for sale. The raids were carried out by the inspection teams from the Ministry of Commerce and Investment (MCI) to check the quality and quantity of bakery products in the Kingdom.
An official from the MCI said that the ministry’s team conducted random checks on 668 bakeries in all parts of the Kingdom. He said that the inspection campaign, which started on Saturday, checked whether the bread weighed the specified minimum of 550 grams.
Those found baking underweight bread have been summoned for a formal inquiry and have been urged to manufacture the bread according to government specifications.
Non-compliance can attract fines of up to SR3,000 ($800), with bakeries subject to closure in case of repeated violations.
The MCI has called on all consumers to report any violation or complaint through the call center (1900), or through an online violation report.

Comments

MORE FROM Saudi Arabia

KSA provides 12m vaccines for Yemeni children

RIYADH: The King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Aid (KSRelief) provided health and...

Cooling trend in Riyadh continues; Jeddah slightly warmer

RIYADH: Cold weather conditions were prevailing late Saturday in various parts of the Kingdom,...

KSA provides 12m vaccines for Yemeni children
Cooling trend in Riyadh continues; Jeddah slightly warmer
Shoura wants ECA to build partnerships with govt agencies
Minister adopts teacher transport for remote areas
Second global integrity conference begins in Riyadh tomorrow
Roads reopened in Eastern Province after heavy rain
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR

STAY CONNECTED TheArabNews @Arab_News