Second global integrity conference begins in Riyadh tomorrow

RIYADH: The Second International Integrity conference will kick off on Monday at the Rafal Kempinski Hotel here, according to the Nazaha president.

Giving details of the event, Khaled bin Abdulmohsen Al-Muhaisen said the conference conforms with Saudi Vision 2030.

It reflects Kingdom’s desire to join international community’s concern and efforts in protecting integrity and work against corruption, he said.

The conference also affirms Kingdom’s desire to benefit from experiences of other countries and international organizations, he said.

The event will bring together some 40 experts to discuss governance, transparency, accountability, international cooperation and restoration of assets.The conference will have eight sessions and two accompanying workshops.

Ali bin Ibrahim Al-Naimi, adviser at Royal Court, will be the keynote speaker of the first session, which will focus on “governance and its role in combating corruption” in both government and private sectors.

Addressing the session will be Abdullah bin Abdulrahman Al-Baraidi, professor of administration and corporate behavior at Qassim University; Thuriyah Abaid, former Shoura Council member; Ibtisam Al-Kutubi, head of Emirate Center of Policies; and Fahad bin Abdullah Tunisi, adviser at the Royal Court.

The second session will primarily address transparency, innovations of digital government, disclosure of financial dues, public-private partnership (PPP) and the role of mass media.

The session will be addressed by Alam Company CEO Abdulrahman bin Saad Al-Jadhai, Abdullah bin Nasir Al-Ghannam, head of Research Center at the Notional Information Center, Tillman Hop, a German corruption fighting expert and Abdulwahhab Al-Faiz, former editor-in-chief of Al-Yaum.

The third session will be allocated for “accountability,” which will explore mechanisms on how to deal with issues of corruption and the role of community organizations in this regard.

Other speakers for the session include officials from General Electric (GE), the European Center of Fighting Corruption, as well as experts from Bahrain, Norway, and Kuwait.

A fourth session will tackle “international cooperation and restoration of assets.”