  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 48 min 31 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Minister adopts teacher transport for remote areas

Saudi Arabia

Minister adopts teacher transport for remote areas

ARAB NEWS |

Ahmed Al-Issa

RIYADH: Ahmed Al-Issa, education minister and head of the board of directors of Tatweer Education Holding Co., has adopted a mechanism to provide teachers in faraway areas with transportation.
He has also agreed to inaugurate an electronic portal that enables teachers who fit the criteria to easily apply for the service.
Al-Issa stressed the need for the project to provide a safe, secure and comfortable service that abides by security and safety standards.
He said providing transportation for female teachers in faraway areas with dirt roads is a separate project, and as soon as a teacher moves to another area, she will be excluded from the project.
Faraway areas and dirt roads will be identified and classified, the current status of the educational transportation service in these areas will be analyzed, and the best implementation mechanisms will be determined.

Comments

MORE FROM Saudi Arabia

KSA provides 12m vaccines for Yemeni children

RIYADH: The King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Aid (KSRelief) provided health and...

Cooling trend in Riyadh continues; Jeddah slightly warmer

RIYADH: Cold weather conditions were prevailing late Saturday in various parts of the Kingdom,...

KSA provides 12m vaccines for Yemeni children
Cooling trend in Riyadh continues; Jeddah slightly warmer
Shoura wants ECA to build partnerships with govt agencies
Minister adopts teacher transport for remote areas
Second global integrity conference begins in Riyadh tomorrow
Roads reopened in Eastern Province after heavy rain
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR

STAY CONNECTED TheArabNews @Arab_News