Minister adopts teacher transport for remote areas

RIYADH: Ahmed Al-Issa, education minister and head of the board of directors of Tatweer Education Holding Co., has adopted a mechanism to provide teachers in faraway areas with transportation.

He has also agreed to inaugurate an electronic portal that enables teachers who fit the criteria to easily apply for the service.

Al-Issa stressed the need for the project to provide a safe, secure and comfortable service that abides by security and safety standards.

He said providing transportation for female teachers in faraway areas with dirt roads is a separate project, and as soon as a teacher moves to another area, she will be excluded from the project.

Faraway areas and dirt roads will be identified and classified, the current status of the educational transportation service in these areas will be analyzed, and the best implementation mechanisms will be determined.