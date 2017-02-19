Shoura wants ECA to build partnerships with govt agencies

RIYADH: The Shoura Council will advise the Economic Cities Authority (ECA) to build partnerships with government agencies to consolidate work in the economic cities, according to a Saudi Press Agency report.

In its 17th ordinary session next Tuesday, the council will also vote on coordination of the ECA with concerned government agencies to address regulatory and administrative bottlenecks to help facilitate implementation of projects.

The voting will follow comments to be raised by council members on a report to be presented by the Committee of Haj, Housing and Services based on the annual report of the ECA for the fiscal year 2015-16.

Among topics on the agenda of the session is a report of the Committee of Transport, Telecom and IT (CTTI) on a draft agreement on air services between the governments of Saudi Arabia and Azerbaijan.

A day later, the Shoura Council will deliberate in its 18th ordinary session a CTTI report on the annual report of Saudi Arabian Airlines Corp. (Saudia).

Among its recommendations, the committee asked Saudia to develop technical cadres and services provided to passengers, and to include in its upcoming reports the punctuality of its flights.

Meanwhile, the Committee of Social Affairs, Family and Youth has asked the General Authority for Sports (GAS) to give accurate figures on the number of sports practitioners, including female sports. The committee also urged GAS to intensify community and sports programs across the Kingdom.

Other topics to be discussed by the Shoura Council in the same session is a report to be presented by the Committee of Culture, Information, Tourism and Antiquities based on the annual report of the Saudi Commission of Tourism and National Heritage (SCTH) for the fiscal year 1436/1437H.

Among key recommendations, the committee asked the SCTH to speed up approval of the general strategy for development of national tourism, and give due care to persons with special needs, in its current and future plans, to allow them to visit archaeological, histrionic and tourist locations.