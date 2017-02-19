Sudan’s president accompanies UAE’s rulers to defense show

  • Search form

Middle-East

AP |

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahayan (2nd L), Prime Minister and Vice President of the United Arab Emirates and ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum (2nd R), and Sudan’s President Omar Al-Bashir (R) attend the opening ceremony of the International Defense Exhibition and Conference (IDEX) in Abu Dhabi. (REUTERS)

ABU DHABI: Sudanese President Omar Al-Bashir has accompanied two of the United Arab Emirates’ most-powerful rulers to a defense show.
Al-Bashir was flanked by Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nayhan and Dubai’s ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum at the event Sunday.
They watched a military demonstration that included explosions, jet fighters and helicopters at the International Defense Exhibition and Conference, known by the acronym IDEX. The event happens every two years in Abu Dhabi, the UAE’s capital.
Al-Bashir came to power in a 1989 coup and is the only sitting head of state facing genocide charges at the International Criminal Court.
US President Barack Obama issued an executive order in January to permanently revoke a broad range of American sanctions on Sudan after a six-month waiting period. 

