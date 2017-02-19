US senators eye sanctions against Iran for missile development

  • Search form

World

A ballistic missile is launched and tested in an undisclosed location, Iran. (REUTERS)

MUNICH: US Republican senators plan to introduce legislation to impose further sanction on Iran, accusing it of violating UN Security Council resolutions by testing ballistic missiles and acting to “destabilize” the Middle East, a US senator said Sunday.
“I think it it is now time for the Congress to take Iran on directly in terms of what they’ve done outside the nuclear program,” Senator Lindsey Graham, a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, told the Munich Security Conference.
Graham said he and other Republicans would introduce measures to hold Iran accountable for its actions. 

