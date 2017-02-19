  • Search form

World

Muslim groups criticize Wilders’ ‘Moroccan scum’ comments

Associated Press |

Supporters of Dutch far-right politician and leader of the Partij Voor De Vrijheid (PVV or Freedom Party) Geert Wilders hold leaflets bearing his image and a slogan which translates as "Make Netherlands ours again", as he officially launches his parliamentary election campaign in Spijkenisse on Saturday. (AFP Photo)

THE HAGUE, Netherlands: Muslim organizations in the Netherlands have criticized disparaging comments about Moroccans made by anti-Islam lawmaker Geert Wilders, but say they are just the latest in a long string of insults.
Launching his campaign Saturday for the Netherlands’ March 15 parliamentary election, Wilders criticized what he called “Moroccan scum” for making the Netherlands unsafe.
Ebubekir Ozture, director of the Muslim umbrella group Contact Organ Muslims and Government, on Sunday called Wilders comments “reprehensible,” but added, “It is not the first time and probably won’t be the last time,” that Wilders has used such language.
Wilders was convicted late last year of inciting discrimination and insulting a group for anti-Moroccan comments he made before and after local elections in 2014. He branded the conviction “political.”

-- Associated Press

Blast in Somalia kills 20 in Mogadishu marketplace

MOGADISHU, Somalia: A car bomb blast at a marketplace Somalia’s capital has killed at least 20...

