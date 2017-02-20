Asian Film Festival in Jeddah concludes with light-hearted Indonesian drama

JEDDAH: The Indonesian Consulate General in Jeddah on Friday hosted the closing night of the 10th Asian Film Festival.

The closing night of this annual event, which is organized by the Asian Consuls General Club (ACGC), was attended by more than 300 guests, including local dignitaries.

It started with an Indonesian traditional dance, the screening of a documentary on tourism to Indonesia, followed by the Indonesian movie “Rudy Habibie,” a light-hearted drama.

“The Asian Film Festival is aimed not only to introduce film … from thirteen Asian countries … but also to showcase culture and values practiced in the respective countries … By knowing other cultures and values, we can enrich our views and perspectives, and (the) mutual understanding among us can be strengthened,” said Indonesian Consul General Mohamad Hery Saripudin.

The festival featured 10 movies from Pakistan, Korea, China, India, Philippines, Bangladesh, Japan, Thailand, Malaysia and Indonesia.