Janadriyah festival winds up with 6.8 million visitors

RIYADH: The Janadriyah 31 festival, which showcased Saudi life and culture, ended Saturday night, having drawn 6.8 million visitors over its 18-day run.

On the last day of the annual event alone, there were 1.2 million guests, with the festival attracting visitors from the Kingdom, other Gulf countries and further afield.

“The Janadriyah cultural festival is a big and important event,” said Michael Ohnmacht, charge d’affaires and spokesman of the German Embassy in Riyadh.

“I’d like to congratulate Egypt, the guest-of-honor country this year. The festival was lively. It’s a great feeling being there.” He called to mind the fact that Germany was the guest-of-honor country in 2016.

Ambassador of Egypt to Saudi Arabia, Nasser Hamdy, earlier thanked King Salman for choosing Egypt as the guest-of-honor country.

The festival, which kicked off on Feb. 1, was organized by the Ministry of National Guard under the patronage of King Salman.