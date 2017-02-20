Crown prince briefed on Haj preparations

RIYADH: Crown Prince Mohammed bin Naif, deputy premier and minister of interior, was briefed on the preparations of the ministry’s undersecretary for planning and security development for the Haj season.

During a briefing at the Ministry of Interior, the crown prince watched a presentation on fiber optic network projects that will link Riyadh region with Makkah region and the holy sites in Mina, Muzdalifah and Arafat with high resolution cameras.

The crown prince also listened to an explanation on the latest technologies related to the unified security communication program for a highly-speed wireless telecom network (G4), which will support security men during their work, especially during Haj and Umrah seasons and their day-to-day work.

The meeting was attended by Bandar bin Abdullah Al-Mishari, assistant to minster of interior for technical affairs, Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif, adviser to the interior minister, and Abdulrahman bin Ali Al-Rabian, deputy minister of interior.

Also on Sunday, the crown prince, who is the honorary president of the Voice of Down Syndrome Society (VDSS) received today at his office a delegation of the VDSS.

The crown prince was informed on the progress of work in the VDSS and exchanged cordial talks with a number of Down syndrome students.

The crown prince was briefed on the level of services provided to them and their needs.

Prince Mohammed expressed pleasure over meeting the students and directed those responsible for the VDSS Society to provide care, training and development of their skills with advanced ways that help with their needs and requirements.

Workers at the VDSS Society expressed thanks and appreciation to the crown prince for giving them the opportunity to meet him and his directives to the society.