  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 5 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Failing to report lost IDs could result in fines: Saudi Passports Department

Saudi Arabia

Failing to report lost IDs could result in fines: Saudi Passports Department

Arab News |

This is a sample of a Muqeem or resident ID issued by the Saudi Passports Department for foreign workers, with its details blurred.

RIYADH: The Passports Department urged residents to report their lost passports and Muqeem cards (non-Saudis) within 24 hours or face a SR1,000 to SR3,000 fine, reported Al-Madinah newspaper.
The department also called on non-Saudis to renew their Muqeem (resident) IDs before they expire through the Ministry of Interior’s website after payment of fees through banks. Carrier of an expired Muqeem card will not be able to benefit from the department services and must pay a SR500 fine for the first time and more if repeated.
The Muqeem card is the modern substitute for the residency license that was implemented two years ago. The ID is valid for five years and is renewed online and delivered by mail.
The department called on Muqeem ID carriers to have it on them when traveling.

Comments

MORE FROM Saudi Arabia

Failing to report lost IDs could result in fines: Saudi Passports Department

RIYADH: The Passports Department urged residents to report their lost passports and Muqeem cards...

... That’s a wrap! First-ever Saudi Comic Con ends with many memorable moments

JEDDAH: With memorable moments and positive vibes, the curtain came down on the first-ever Saudi...

Failing to report lost IDs could result in fines: Saudi Passports Department
... That’s a wrap! First-ever Saudi Comic Con ends with many memorable moments
Trump presidency cause for optimism, says Saudi FM
Crown prince briefed on Haj preparations
Railway service linking Riyadh to northern regions soon to open
Janadriyah festival winds up with 6.8 million visitors
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR

STAY CONNECTED TheArabNews @Arab_News