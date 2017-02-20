  • Search form

Middle-East

Israeli army: Sinai militant fire hits Israel, no one hurt

Associated Press |

Israel has said several shells have been fired from neighboring Egypt's Sinai Peninsula. (Google Maps)

JERUSALEM: The Israeli military says several shells have been fired from neighboring Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula, exploding in the south of the country and causing no injuries.
The military says Israeli forces are searching the area following Monday’s attack.
It wasn’t immediately clear who fired the shells but Islamic militants in Egypt’s lawless Sinai have been behind a number of such attacks in recent years.
Egypt has been battling the militants in the restive region, including the Sinai-based Egyptian affiliate of the Daesh group.
Israel and Egypt signed a peace treaty in 1979 and maintain close security cooperation.
There was no immediate comment from Egypt following the shelling.

