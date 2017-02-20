  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 14 min 7 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Erdogan alleged assassination attempt trial opens in Turkey

Middle-East

Erdogan alleged assassination attempt trial opens in Turkey

Associated Press |

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan makes a speech during an opening ceremony in the southeastern city of Gaziantep. (Yasin Bulbul/Presidential Palace/Handout via Reuters)

ANKARA, Turkey: A trial has opened in southern Turkey for 47 people accused of attempting to kill President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the night of the failed coup, while he was vacationing with his family.
The suspects — 37 of them former military personnel — face possible life sentences on charges that include attempted assassination, overthrow of the constitutional order and other crimes against the state.
The defendants are accused of attacking the hotel in the resort of Marmaris where Erdogan was staying, killing two policemen. Erdogan had left the hotel shortly before it was stormed.
Turkey has blamed the coup on the movement led by US-based cleric Fethullah Gulen, whose followers are accused of infiltrating the military and other state institutions. Gulen denies orchestrating the failed coup.

Comments

MORE FROM Middle-East

French far-right chief talks about terror on Beirut trip

BEIRUT: French far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen has met with the president of Lebanon...

US Defense Secretary Mattis: No plan to seize Iraqi oil

BAGHDAD: US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said Monday the United States does not intend to seize...

French far-right chief talks about terror on Beirut trip
US Defense Secretary Mattis: No plan to seize Iraqi oil
Iraqi troops push into Daesh-held southern outskirts of Mosul
Syria army ramps up shelling near capital ahead of talks
Erdogan alleged assassination attempt trial opens in Turkey
Israeli army: Sinai militant fire hits Israel, no one hurt
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR

STAY CONNECTED TheArabNews @Arab_News