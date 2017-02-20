Deputy Crown Prince, Lebanese Prime Minister discuss bilateral relations in telephone conversation

RIYADH: A telephone conversation took place on Sunday between Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, the Second Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister, and Prime Minister of Lebanon Saad Hariri, Saudi Press Agency reported.
During the call, they reviewed bilateral relations between the two countries and the latest developments in the region.
Deputy crown prince Mohammed bin Salman and Lebanese prime minister Saad Harir.
RIYADH: A telephone conversation took place on Sunday between Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, the Second Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister, and Prime Minister of Lebanon Saad Hariri, Saudi Press Agency reported.
Comments