Jeddah municipality announces immediate fine and closure for food law violators

JEDDAH: Jeddah municipality has warned all food shops, restaurants and bakeries to stop using plastic bags and containers that are not safe for hot food.

The municipality announced on Sunday that there will be immediate fines and closures of shops that violate the law.

The deadline for all shops to comply is Feb. 28.

Mohammed Nasir Al Matab, assistant secretary of the sub-municipalities, said the Jeddah municipality already shut down a number of food shops and restaurants under their food safety and security program.

He said the municipality circulated an advisory to officials of sub-municipalities and shops, restaurants and bakeries to not use plastic bags and containers for hot food.

He said the municipality will also close bakeries that do not have conveyor belts to bring the hot bread from ovens and let them cool down before packing.

This food safety and security program was launched almost a year ago to improve the safety and quality of the food that is provided to residents and visitors of Jeddah. This is done through a contract with a British company specializing in food quality to assess targeted food establishments through the E-Cristal program.

The program uses the highest quality standards on all food establishments to ensure a high level of food services.