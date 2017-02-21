Saudi Arabia to focus on transparency to fight corruption

RIYADH: Riyadh Gov. Prince Faisal bin Bandar said here on Monday that Saudi Vision 2030 would ensure transparency and the fight against corruption in its march toward the Kingdom’s development.

The prince was making the inaugural address on behalf of King Salman at the Second International Integrity Conference held at the Hotel Kempinski.

The two-day event, which is designed to benefit from experiences of other countries and international organizations, was attended by about 40 experts to discuss governance, transparency, accountability, international cooperation and restoration of assets.

The conference is expected to hold eight sessions and two accompanying workshops.

The National Anti-Corruption Commission is Saudi Arabia’s leading anti-corruption agency, which is a governmental authority entrusted with protecting integrity and combating corruption in the Saudi Kingdom. It is also known as “Nazaha,” which is Arabic for “integrity.”

Nazaha President Khaled Al-Muhaisen thanked King Salman for the priority given by the Kingdom to combat corruption for a healthy nation. He said the conference reflects the Kingdom’s desire to join the international community’s efforts in protecting integrity and work against corruption.

The president stressed that under royal directives no one can claim immunity for corruption in the Kingdom.

Al-Muhaisen said that corruption is a global problem and the world community has chalked out effective mechanisms to prevent it at international levels.

He said the UN Convention against Corruption (UNCAC) is a multilateral treaty negotiated by UN member states and promoted by the UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC). It is the only legally binding international anti-corruption agreement.

UNCAC’s goal is to reduce corruption, such as trading in influence and abuse of power, as well as corruption in the private sector, such as embezzlement and money laundering.

Another goal of UNCAC is to strengthen international law enforcement and judicial cooperation between countries by providing effective legal mechanisms for international asset recovery. The Conference of the States Parties to the UNCAC provides participating countries with resources and assistance to improve implementation of the obligations set forth by the Convention.

Al-Muhaisen said the Kingdom is in line with UNCAC toward achieving its Vision 2030, which is focused on creating a dynamic society, a prosperous economy and fulfilling the nation’s ambitions.

“The Saudi National Anti-Corruption Commission for the fight against corruption is seeking to adopt initiatives and programs that contribute to achieving them,” he said.

Nazaha was established by then-King Abdullah in 2011. The royal order indicates that Nazaha is an entirely independent authority. It reports only to the king. The royal order establishes the functions of Nazaha to encompass all public sectors with no exceptions and the competence of Nazaha to combat financial and administrative corruption.