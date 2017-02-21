King Salman chairs the 47th Darah board meeting

RIYADH: King Salman chaired the 47th meeting of the board of directors of the King Abdulaziz Foundation for Research and Archives (Darah) at Yamamah Palace on Monday.

The board discussed several of the foundation’s projects and activities including the adoption of the development strategy that aims to make Darah a global reference point for the history and heritage of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Islamic world.

Darah aims to do this through the preservation, promotion and dissemination of knowledge.

The board also approved a bylaw for the preservation of historical documents in accordance with regulations and standards.

Attendees were then briefed on several other activities Darah is involved in, including the organization of the King Abdulaziz Festival for Camels to be held next month, when more than 50,000 camels will arrive in the capital city Riyadh from all over the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region.

The meeting included an update on the History and New Media Program that aims to make historical and cultural heritage accessible for Saudi youth.

Finally, the board discussed ways to develop the planned Historical Atlas Project for the biography of the Prophet Muhammad, which will be available in print and digital formats.

It was suggested that documentaries or applications available on smart devices should also be considered.