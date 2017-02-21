Saudi Arabia denounces latest terror acts in region

RIYADH: The Saudi Cabinet denounced terror attacks and bombings in Bahrain, Somalia and Pakistan and expressed the Kingdom’s firm solidarity with the three countries in the face of terror acts in all forms and manifestations.

Chaired by King Salman at Yamamah Palace in Riyadh on Monday, the Cabinet also appreciated continued follow-up of the security authorities to the activities of deviant groups and thwarting of their terror plots aimed at harming the stability and security of the Kingdom.

The thwarting of four cluster terror cells in Makkah, Madinah, Riyadh and Qassim regions affirms the determination of the security authorities to firmly deter terror activities, the Cabinet said.

The Cabinet praised the convening of the Munich Security Conference and the G20 meeting in Munich and Bonn, Germany. It also praised the ongoing efforts for the resumption of political negotiations on the Syrian crisis based on the Geneva communique and UN Security Council resolution 2254.

At the regional level, the Cabinet approved the imposition of a selective tax collectively in Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries and authorized the minister of finance to set the date for the application in the Kingdom.

The Cabinet also expressed the commitment of GCC embassies and consulates on the assurance of the health of foreign workers through the e-link on medical tests of expats entering GCC countries, and not dealing with medical centers not approved by the GCC health ministers.

Later, the Cabinet approved a series of decisions including:

The Cabinet authorized the crown prince, deputy premier and minister of interior to discuss with Japan a memo of understanding between the Saudi ministry of interior and the Japanese Public Safety Authority on cooperation in the area of security and fighting crimes.

The Cabinet authorized the ministers of economy and planning, commerce and investment, and energy, industry and mineral resources to discuss with Japan side on a memo of understanding between the governments of Saudi Arabia and Japan on the implementation of Saudi-Japanese Vision 2030.

The Cabinet authorized the minister of labor and social development to discuss with the Japanese on a memo of understanding for cooperation in the area of labor and social development between the two countries.

The Cabinet authorized the minister of commerce and investment to discuss on a cooperation program in trade and investment between Saudi Arabia governments of Indonesia, the Maldives, People’s Republic of China, Malaysia and Japan.

The Cabinet authorized the minister of energy, industry and mining resources to discuss with Malaysian for industrial cooperation between the two countries.

The Cabinet authorized the minister of labor and social development to discuss with Malaysian cooperation in the area of labor and human resources between the two governments.

The Cabinet authorized the minister of environment, water and agriculture to discuss with the Indonesian side on a memo of understanding for cooperation in the area of sea fisheries and fish resources between the two countries.

The Cabinet authorized the minister of commerce and investment and board chairman of small and medium enterprises authority to discuss with the Indonesian side in the development of SME sector between the two countries.

The Cabinet authorized the minister of labor and social development to discuss with the Chinese on a memo of understanding in the area of labor between the two countries.

The Cabinet authorized the minister of transport to discuss with Greece on a draft cooperation agreement between Saudi Arabia and Greece in the area of sea transport.

The Cabinet authorized the minister of education to discuss with Indonesia and China on a scientific and educational cooperation between the three countries.

The Cabinet authorized the president of King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology (KACST) to discuss with Greece on two memos of understanding on cooperation in two areas: one on technical and scientific program and satellites and their applications.