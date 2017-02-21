Body of drowning victim in Abha found 9 km downstream

JEDDAH: Civil Defense personnel and volunteers in Abha found the body of a missing person more than a week after he was swept away by flashfloods, the Directorate of Civil Defense in Asir region said on Monday.

Colonel Mohammad Rahim, Civil Defense spokesman in Asir, said the body was found in a pool of water nine kilometers away from where he drowned, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Civil Defense rescuers, joined by relatives of the missing person and other volunteers, combed wetlands, ponds and wells along the search area. It took them six days to find the victim.

Witnesses claimed the drowning victim, whose name was withheld, tried to drive across a flooded road in Al-Mansak district when his car was swept away, the report said.