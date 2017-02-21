  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 41 min 30 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • NASA aims to measure vital snow data from satellites

Science & Technology

NASA aims to measure vital snow data from satellites

DAN ELLIOTT | AP |

Ed Kim, a NASA researcher and lead scientist for a NASA-led experiment called SnowEx, stands near a Navy P-3 Orion aircraft. (AP Photo/Brennan Linsley)

DENVER: Airplanes are scanning the Colorado high country with an array of sensors as scientists search for better ways to measure how much water is locked up in the world’s mountain snows.
A NASA-led experiment called SnowEx is testing 10 instruments that might one day be used to monitor snow from satellites. The goal is to find the ideal combination of sensors that can overcome multiple obstacles, including how to analyze snow hidden beneath forest canopies.
NASA says the information is important because one-sixth of the world’s population gets most of its water from melted snow.
But estimating how much water the snow contains is difficult because of tree cover, variations in snow layers and liquid water inside snowbanks that can confuse sensors.
SnowEx aims to find a combination of sensors that works best.

Comments

MORE FROM Science & Technology

NASA aims to measure vital snow data from satellites

DENVER: Airplanes are scanning the Colorado high country with an array of sensors as scientists...

Atlanta, other cities eye test tracks for self-driving cars

ATLANTA: Self-driving vehicles could begin tooling down a bustling Atlanta street full of cars,...

NASA aims to measure vital snow data from satellites
Atlanta, other cities eye test tracks for self-driving cars
Biologists find weird cave life that may be 50,000 years old
Arctic and Antarctic sea ice at record low in January — UN
Smartphone maker Huawei catching up on Samsung, Apple: study
Britain: 65 percent of large companies suffered cyberattacks
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR

STAY CONNECTED TheArabNews @Arab_News