World

French socialist Hamon confident about election deal with Greens

French Socialist Party presidential candidate, Benoit Hamon. (AFP)

PARIS: French socialist presidential candidate Benoit Hamon said on Tuesday he was confident about reaching an agreement with green party candidate Yannick Jadot by the end of this week.
The two have been discussing a possible alliance under which Jadot would withdraw his candidacy and join forces with Hamon in the April-May election.
“I am confident and optimistic that we can reach an agreement by the end of this week,” Hamon said on French radio Europe 1.
Jadot said on France 2 television that there would be a decision on a possible alliance this week and that a clear agreement about a switch to renewable energy would be a precondition for that.

Opinion
