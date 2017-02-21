  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 54 min 4 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • UNICEF, French president urge protection for children of war

World

UNICEF, French president urge protection for children of war

Associated Press |

French President Francois Hollande gives a speech during a ministerial conference "Protecting Children from War" organised by France and UNICEF. (AFP)

PARIS: Child soldiers, underage sex slaves, orphaned adolescent refugees — France’s president and UNICEF are urging the international community to do more to protect the more than 200 million children of today’s conflict zones.
French President Francois Hollande pleaded that “the situation is urgent” as he opened a conference in Paris on Tuesday with representatives from 80 countries. He decried “the nightmare that killed these children’s innocence.”
Organizers want coordinated efforts to liberate and re-integrate thousands of child soldiers from Sudan to Somalia, and thousands of girls forced into wedlock by militants from Nigeria to Afghanistan. The conference is pushing for tougher prosecution of abusers, and protection for hospitals and schools targeted in war zones.
Hollande also called on Britain to take in unaccompanied child refugees currently in France.

Comments

MORE FROM World

White House delivered EU-skeptic message before Pence visit — sources

BERLIN: In the week before US Vice President Mike Pence visited Brussels and pledged America’s “...

Lindsay Lohan says she was profiled while wearing headscarf

LONDON: Lindsay Lohan claims she was “racially profiled” while wearing a headscarf at London’s...

White House delivered EU-skeptic message before Pence visit — sources
Lindsay Lohan says she was profiled while wearing headscarf
Court rejects UK couple’s bid for civil partnership
Malaysian PM says N.Korean envoy was “diplomatically rude”
In Trump’s future looms a familiar shutdown threat
UNICEF, French president urge protection for children of war
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR

STAY CONNECTED TheArabNews @Arab_News