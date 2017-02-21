  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 56 min 50 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • In Trump’s future looms a familiar shutdown threat

World

In Trump’s future looms a familiar shutdown threat

ANDREW TAYLOR | AP |

The path to averting a shuttering of the government goes directly through Senate Democrats. (AP)

WASHINGTON: Add a potential government shutdown to embattled President Donald Trump’s growing roster of headaches.
Beneath the capital’s radar looms a catchall spending package that’s likely to top $1 trillion and could get embroiled in the politics of building Trump’s wall at the US-Mexico border and a budget-busting Pentagon request.
While a shutdown deadline has a few weeks to go, the huge measure looms as an unpleasant reality check for Trump and Republicans controlling Congress.
Despite the power shift in Washington, the path to success — and averting a shuttering of the government — goes directly through Senate Democrats, whose votes are required to pass the measure. Any measure that satisfies Democrats and their new leader, Chuck Schumer, however, is sure to alienate tea party Republicans.

Comments

MORE FROM World

White House delivered EU-skeptic message before Pence visit — sources

BERLIN: In the week before US Vice President Mike Pence visited Brussels and pledged America’s “...

Lindsay Lohan says she was profiled while wearing headscarf

LONDON: Lindsay Lohan claims she was “racially profiled” while wearing a headscarf at London’s...

White House delivered EU-skeptic message before Pence visit — sources
Lindsay Lohan says she was profiled while wearing headscarf
Court rejects UK couple’s bid for civil partnership
Malaysian PM says N.Korean envoy was “diplomatically rude”
In Trump’s future looms a familiar shutdown threat
UNICEF, French president urge protection for children of war
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR

STAY CONNECTED TheArabNews @Arab_News