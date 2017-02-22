Oil up 2% as OPEC chief sees higher compliance with cuts

NEW YORK: Oil prices rose about 2 percent to near three-week highs on Tuesday after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) said it was sticking to its agreement to cut production. OPEC hoped compliance with the deal would be even higher as it expects other producers join its efforts to curb a global glut.

OPEC Secretary-General Mohammad Barkindo told an industry conference in London that January data showed conformity from participating OPEC nations with output curbs had been above 90 percent and oil inventories would decline further this year.

“All countries involved remain resolute in the determination to achieve a higher level of conformity,” Barkindo said.

He said it was too early to say if the supply cut, which lasts for six months effective Jan. 1, would need to be extended or deepened at the next OPEC meeting in May.

“While Barkindo’s statement puts a confident spin on market fundamentals, we would say questions do remain, given that Iran seems to be signaling increased production rather than improved compliance,” Tim Evans, an energy futures specialist at Citi Futures said in a note.

Brent crude futures traded at $57.08, 90 cents or 1.6 percent higher by 11:17 a.m. EST (1617) GMT after hitting the highest since Feb. 2 at $57.31.

US light crude was up $1.07, or 2 percent, at $54.47, after peaking at 54.68, its highest since Jan. 3. Futures for delivery in March were set to expire at the end of the trading session.

The more active US crude futures for April delivery were up 1.9 percent at $54.81.

From a technical perspective, the tight consolidation above last year’s key broken resistance levels suggests oil prices have been coiling to break higher, said Fawad Razaqzada, technical analyst for Forex.com.

“I am anticipating both oil contracts to break out of their recent ranges and head higher.”

OPEC cuts have spurred a speculative move into crude oil that has pushed prices toward the top of their recent ranges.

Money managers hold the highest number of net long Brent and US crude futures and options on record, data showed on Monday and Friday, betting on higher prices to come as OPEC and other key exporters reduce production.

“Should there come a time when these speculative positions decide to unwind, oil prices will be in for a significant correction,” said Jonathan Chan, an investment analyst at Phillip Futures.

Still, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) in US crude futures remained at about 58 on Tuesday, well below the overbought level of 70, Reuters data showed.