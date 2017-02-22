Politics and parties as London Fashion Week wraps up

LONDON: Political engagement, a fondness for parties past and the love of a good frill were just some of the highlights of this season’s London Fashion Week.

From Brexit to Donald Trump, the febrile political mood extended to the catwalks of London, just as it did in New York.

Gareth Pugh painted a vision of a dystopia in a dark, concrete basement, with black-clad, dead-eyed models walking to a disturbing soundtrack of samples including US President Trump promising to “build that wall.”

Bora Aksu took as his inspiration the Suffragette who fought for women’s right to vote in the early 20th century, and embroidered words such as “Freedom”, “Hope” and “Love” onto tights and collars.

Meanwhile, the white bandana signifying the #TiedTogether campaign for inclusiveness and unity, which was launched in the US, was worn on the runway and on the front rows.

Versace’s youthful Versus line had a “trackdress” with the back cut out and men’s tracksuit trousers made of wool, as well as chunky trainers with an exaggerated tread, padded jackets with zips down the back and t-shirt dresses.

At luxury knitwear brand Pringle of Scotland, there were rich woollen tops and updated argyle-print jumpers worn over hooded, sports-style tops with their strings hanging down.

Up-and-coming designer Ashley Williams had yellow or grey matching tracksuits worn with cowboy hats and heels.

Roberta Einer, the hotly-tipped Estonian designer, looked to the faded glamor of Mediterranean hotels from the 1940s and 1950s for her colorful mix of dresses, skirts and jackets.

Older models protested outside the shows against age discrimination in the fashion industry, while a number of modelling legends took to the catwalk for the show by Irish designer Simone Rocha.