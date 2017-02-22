Enrique Iglesias to jazz up Dubai festival

DUBAI: Award-winning singer, songwriter and record producer Enrique Iglesias is the headline act for the final day (Friday) of the Emirates Airline Dubai Jazz Festival.

Anthony Younes, CEO of Chillout Productions, founders and organizers of the Dubai Jazz Festival, said the singer’s appeal to fans of all ages makes him a perfect choice for the event’s 15th anniversary celebration.

“Enrique Iglesias is without a doubt the biggest Latin recording artist in music history,” Younes said, adding: “Last year’s edition proved to be one of the greatest in our history. This year, we are working hard to surpass audience’s expectations and are eager to announce the rest of the talents in the coming weeks.”

Iglesias has sold more than 130 million albums worldwide and garnered 27 No. 1 singles on the Billboard Latin Songs Chart, in addition to multiple No. 1s across the Billboard charts.

The 41-year-old is expected to please the crowds in Dubai with renditions of his hits including “Tonight (I’m Loving You)” and “Hero.”

Taking place at the Dubai Media City Amphitheater between this Wednesday and Friday, the annual musical extravaganza is one of the most anticipated events in Dubai’s calendar.

During its 14-year-long history, the festival has been an attraction for music lovers from all over the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the Middle East.