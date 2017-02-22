  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 13 min 18 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Russian supply ship launched to International Space Station

World

Russian supply ship launched to International Space Station

Associated Press |

A Russian Soyuz booster rocket, carrying the Progress cargo space craft, blasts off for the International Space Station from the Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, February 22, 2017. (Russian State Space Corporation ROSCOSMOS/Handout via Reuters)

MOSCOW: An unmanned Russian cargo ship has lifted off successfully on a supply mission to the International Space Station.
A Soyuz booster rocket carrying the Progress MS-05 spacecraft blasted off as scheduled at 11:58 a.m. (0558 GMT) Wednesday from the Russian-leased Baikonur launch complex in Kazakhstan.
The mission follows the Dec. 1 botched launch of the previous Progress ship, which crashed less than 7 minutes after liftoff, spraying fiery debris over a sparsely populated area in southern Siberia near the border with Mongolia.
An official Russian investigation has concluded that the failed launch was caused by a manufacturing flaw in the Soyuz booster’s third-stage engine.
Prior to Wednesday’s launch, space officials ran rigorous checks of the engines already built and conducted a comprehensive scrutiny of manufacturing facilities.

Comments

MORE FROM World

Russian supply ship launched to International Space Station

MOSCOW: An unmanned Russian cargo ship has lifted off successfully on a supply mission to the...

Island kingdom of Tonga mourns the death of its queen mother

NUKU’ALOFA, Tonga: The South Pacific island kingdom of Tonga is mourning the death of its queen...

Russian supply ship launched to International Space Station
Island kingdom of Tonga mourns the death of its queen mother
Millions targeted for possible deportation under Trump rules
Hundreds rescued from California floodwaters in San Jose
China jails safety boss who was sacked over huge blast
North Korea calls for release of 3 detained in Kim Jong Nam case
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR

STAY CONNECTED TheArabNews @Arab_News