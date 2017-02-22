Russian supply ship launched to International Space Station

MOSCOW: An unmanned Russian cargo ship has lifted off successfully on a supply mission to the International Space Station.
A Soyuz booster rocket carrying the Progress MS-05 spacecraft blasted off as scheduled at 11:58 a.m. (0558 GMT) Wednesday from the Russian-leased Baikonur launch complex in Kazakhstan.
The mission follows the Dec. 1 botched launch of the previous Progress ship, which crashed less than 7 minutes after liftoff, spraying fiery debris over a sparsely populated area in southern Siberia near the border with Mongolia.
An official Russian investigation has concluded that the failed launch was caused by a manufacturing flaw in the Soyuz booster’s third-stage engine.
Prior to Wednesday’s launch, space officials ran rigorous checks of the engines already built and conducted a comprehensive scrutiny of manufacturing facilities.
A Russian Soyuz booster rocket, carrying the Progress cargo space craft, blasts off for the International Space Station from the Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, February 22, 2017. (Russian State Space Corporation ROSCOSMOS/Handout via Reuters)
