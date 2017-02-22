  • Search form

Middle-East

UK media report Iraqi suicide bomber was ex-Gitmo detainee

Associated Press |
A car bomb explodes next to Iraqi special forces armored vehicle. British media reports say a suicide bomber who attacked a military base in Iraq this week was a former Guantanamo Bay detainee. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)
LONDON: British news media are reporting that a suicide bomber who attacked a military base in Iraq this week was a former Guantanamo Bay detainee freed in 2004 after Britain lobbied for his release.
The SITE intelligence group says the Daesh group identified the bomber as Abu Zakariya Al-Britani. The BBC says the 50-year-old was formerly known as Ronald Fiddler.
The Daily Mail reported Monday that Al-Britani was one of 16 men paid a total of 10 million pounds (now worth $12.4 million) in compensation in 2010 when the British government settled a lawsuit alleging its intelligence agencies were complicit in the torture of prisoners at Guantanamo Bay.

