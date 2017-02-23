  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 5 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Kardashian heist suspects talk, but no sign of jewels

Offbeat

Kardashian heist suspects talk, but no sign of jewels

AFP |
Kim Kardashian
PARIS: More than a month after French police arrested the suspected robbers of TV star Kim Kardashian, investigators are piecing together what happened — they just have not found the jewels yet.
Ten suspects were charged last month in connection with the hold-up of the reality star, who was robbed at gunpoint in October of jewelry worth €9 million ($9.5 million) while she was staying at a luxury residence for Paris Fashion Week.
Those arrested in Paris and the south of France include Aomar Ait Khedache, known as “Old Omar,” thought to be the ringleader of the gang.
In questioning, the 60-year-old said the prize of the haul — a ring with an 18.88-carat, nearly flawless diamond, was too “identifiable” to sell.
He told investigators he gave the €4 million ring to someone whose identity he refuses to divulge, according to statements from his questioning seen by AFP.
Five men, some wearing jackets with police insignia, held Kardashian at gunpoint on the night of Oct. 2, making off with several pieces of gold and diamond jewelry as well as the ring.
One of the robbers, Yunis Abbas, fleeing the scene on a bicycle, dropped a diamond-encrusted cross worth €30,000, which was found by a passer by a few hours later.
It remains the only piece to be recovered from the heist.
Khedache told investigators that the other jewelry was dismantled, with the gold melted down into bars.
“There must have been 800 or so grams, worth 25,000 or 28,000 euros,” he said, in testimony revealed by Le Monde newspaper last month.
As for the remaining diamonds, a source close to the inquiry told AFP they had probably been sold.

Comments

MORE FROM Offbeat

A victory for Palestine, courtesy of Hollywood

JERUSALEM: A year ago Israel offered Leonardo DiCaprio, Matt Damon, Jennifer Lawrence and other...

Kardashian heist suspects talk, but no sign of jewels

PARIS: More than a month after French police arrested the suspected robbers of TV star Kim...

A victory for Palestine, courtesy of Hollywood
Kardashian heist suspects talk, but no sign of jewels
Far from Brooklyn, Iraq’s hipsters are a hit on Instagram
Women, minorities fare (a little) better in Hollywood: Report
Al Pacino’s Saudi visit ‘not yet confirmed,’ entertainment official tells Arab News
Video shows Harrison Ford wrongly flying over airliner
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR

STAY CONNECTED TheArabNews @Arab_News