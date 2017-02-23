Kardashian heist suspects talk, but no sign of jewels

Kim Kardashian

PARIS: More than a month after French police arrested the suspected robbers of TV star Kim Kardashian, investigators are piecing together what happened — they just have not found the jewels yet.

Ten suspects were charged last month in connection with the hold-up of the reality star, who was robbed at gunpoint in October of jewelry worth €9 million ($9.5 million) while she was staying at a luxury residence for Paris Fashion Week.

Those arrested in Paris and the south of France include Aomar Ait Khedache, known as “Old Omar,” thought to be the ringleader of the gang.

In questioning, the 60-year-old said the prize of the haul — a ring with an 18.88-carat, nearly flawless diamond, was too “identifiable” to sell.

He told investigators he gave the €4 million ring to someone whose identity he refuses to divulge, according to statements from his questioning seen by AFP.

Five men, some wearing jackets with police insignia, held Kardashian at gunpoint on the night of Oct. 2, making off with several pieces of gold and diamond jewelry as well as the ring.

One of the robbers, Yunis Abbas, fleeing the scene on a bicycle, dropped a diamond-encrusted cross worth €30,000, which was found by a passer by a few hours later.

It remains the only piece to be recovered from the heist.

Khedache told investigators that the other jewelry was dismantled, with the gold melted down into bars.

“There must have been 800 or so grams, worth 25,000 or 28,000 euros,” he said, in testimony revealed by Le Monde newspaper last month.

As for the remaining diamonds, a source close to the inquiry told AFP they had probably been sold.