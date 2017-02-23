Prince Faisal inaugurates Quba road project

Madinah Gov. Prince Faisal bin Salman at the inauguration of the first phase of the development of the Quba road project. (SPA)

MADINAH: Madinah Gov. Prince Faisal bin Salman has inaugurated the first phase of the development of the Quba road project.

The preliminary project for the road, which is considered the connection linking the Prophet’s Mosque and Quba Mosque, includes improving the infrastructure of the road to mimic the old architectural heritage of the city of Madinah.

It also will add aesthetic touches that keep pace with the modern architectural style, and allocate public squares to create events and other sites for families.

The governor said the project aims to develop and improve critical locations in Madinah, and create attractive tourist destinations and environmentally friendly sites.

The project “is part of a series of development projects that are being implemented by the Madinah Development Authority to highlight sites associated with the inhabitants of and visitors to the city,” he added.