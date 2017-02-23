Saudi Arabia, Greece usher in new era of bilateral relations

King Salman with Greek President Prokopios Pavlopoulos in Riyadh. (SPA)

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia and Greece ushered in a new era of relations as King Salman and Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos held bilateral talks to enhance cooperation.

“I consider this a historic visit,” Greek Ambassador Polychronis Polychroniou told Arab News on the final day of the visit. “Our two people enjoy friendly relations and share the same principles on almost every issue.”

He added: “During this visit, the president met the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques as well as many senior officials, and the meetings were very productive, paving the way for a new era in our already close relations.”

However, he pointed out that visits at the top level are needed to further enhance cooperation and “specify certain areas where we can work together even more closely.”

The envoy said: “We signed two agreements, one on technological and scientific cooperation, and the other in the field of satellite technology and its applications.”

In addition, a joint ministerial committee between the two governments was convened, giving the two sides the opportunity to agree on many pending issues, he said.

Ilias Andronikos Klouvatos, deputy head of mission at the Greek Embassy, told Arab News that on Wednesday, the president met Gulf Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Secretary-General Abdullatif Al-Zayani. The two leaders discussed relations with Greece and various ways to enhance cooperation between the EU and the GCC.

The president and his accompanying delegation also visited the King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology (KACST), where he met KACST President Prince Turki bin Saud bin Mohammed. The president was briefed on activities and research projects.

An agreement on satellite applications was signed between Prince Turki and Greek Minister of Foreign Affairs Nikolaos Kotzias. Prince Turki and George Katrojals, Greek minister of state for international economic relations and foreign trade, signed another accord for scientific and technical cooperation.